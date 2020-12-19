VIRCO MFG. (NASDAQ:VIRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. last released its quarterly earnings results on December 13th, 2020. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Virco Mfg. has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. Virco Mfg. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VIRCO MFG.’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg.’s stock was trading at $3.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, VIRC shares have decreased by 26.3% and is now trading at $2.49.

WEIBO (NASDAQ:WB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo last released its earnings data on September 28th, 2020. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.63 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Weibo has generated $2.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.5. Weibo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 28th, 2020. Weibo will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, December 28th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS WEIBO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:WB)

Weibo’s stock was trading at $39.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WB stock has increased by 16.2% and is now trading at $46.23.

SEELOS THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SEEL)

HOW HAS SEELOS THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $0.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SEEL shares have increased by 92.3% and is now trading at $1.50.

APOGEE ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:APOG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises last posted its earnings results on December 18th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The firm earned $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.84 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Apogee Enterprises has generated $2.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1.

HOW HAS APOGEE ENTERPRISES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises’ stock was trading at $22.56 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, APOG shares have increased by 44.2% and is now trading at $32.54.