ABM INDUSTRIES (NYSE:ABM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ABM Industries has generated $2.43 earnings per share over the last year. ABM Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ABM INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ABM)

ABM Industries’ stock was trading at $29.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ABM stock has increased by 35.8% and is now trading at $39.93.

9F EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:JFU)

HOW HAS 9F’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:JFU)

9F’s stock was trading at $9.2351 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JFU stock has decreased by 86.2% and is now trading at $1.27.

LM FUNDING AMERICA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:LMFA)

HOW HAS LM FUNDING AMERICA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America’s stock was trading at $0.70 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, LMFA shares have decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $0.6314.

TRINITY PLACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TPHS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRINITY PLACE? (NYSE:TPHS)

Wall Street analysts have given Trinity Place a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Trinity Place wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

.