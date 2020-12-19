HERMAN MILLER (NASDAQ:MLHR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller last posted its earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. The company earned $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.33 million. Its revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Herman Miller has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.9. Herman Miller has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HERMAN MILLER’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller’s stock was trading at $26.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MLHR stock has increased by 32.5% and is now trading at $34.97.

NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NBSE)

HOW HAS NEUBASE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $7.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NBSE stock has increased by 20.1% and is now trading at $8.43.

MESA ROYALTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:MTR)

HOW HAS MESA ROYALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MTR)

Mesa Royalty Trust’s stock was trading at $5.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MTR shares have decreased by 24.1% and is now trading at $4.01.

ADVAXIS (NASDAQ:ADXS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. Advaxis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS ADVAXIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Advaxis’ stock was trading at $0.6666 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ADXS stock has decreased by 55.0% and is now trading at $0.30.