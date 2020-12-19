AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS (NASDAQ:AOUT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.52. American Outdoor Brands has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. American Outdoor Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AMERICAN OUTDOOR BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AOUT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Outdoor Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Outdoor Brands stock.

DENBURY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:DEN)

IS DENBURY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DEN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Denbury in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Denbury stock.

SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SONN)

IS SONNET BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONN)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock.

TUANCHE (NYSE:TC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 18th, 2020. The reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $7.75 million during the quarter. TuanChe has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS TUANCHE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TC)

TuanChe’s stock was trading at $1.59 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TC stock has increased by 220.8% and is now trading at $5.10.