POSCO (NYSE:PKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO last issued its earnings results on September 10th, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter. POSCO has generated $4.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.7. POSCO has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS POSCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:PKX)

POSCO’s stock was trading at $36.71 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PKX shares have increased by 66.9% and is now trading at $61.27.

BLACKBERRY (NYSE:BB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry last announced its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business earned $224 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.72 million. Its revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has generated $0.02 earnings per share over the last year. BlackBerry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKBERRY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry’s stock was trading at $4.16 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BB stock has increased by 67.1% and is now trading at $6.95.

RF INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:RFIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The electronics maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. RF Industries has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.4. RF Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RF INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries’ stock was trading at $5.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RFIL stock has decreased by 6.4% and is now trading at $4.97.

ENNIS (NYSE:EBF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis last posted its quarterly earnings results on September 21st, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company earned $86.61 million during the quarter. Ennis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.2.

HOW HAS ENNIS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis’ stock was trading at $18.40 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EBF stock has decreased by 4.8% and is now trading at $17.51.