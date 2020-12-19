ASPEN GROUP (NASDAQ:ASPU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group last posted its earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Aspen Group has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ASPEN GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Aspen Group’s stock was trading at $6.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASPU stock has increased by 76.5% and is now trading at $11.19.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 3rd, 2020. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company earned $507.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.19 million. Its revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. SINA has generated ($1.03) earnings per share over the last year. SINA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SINA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SINA)

SINA’s stock was trading at $31.86 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SINA stock has increased by 33.5% and is now trading at $42.53.

CLEVELAND BIOLABS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CBLI)

HOW HAS CLEVELAND BIOLABS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs’ stock was trading at $3.15 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CBLI stock has decreased by 9.8% and is now trading at $2.84.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BIT DIGITAL? (NASDAQ:BTBT)

