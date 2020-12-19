(LEN.B) (NYSE:LEN.B) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LEN.B)

(LEN.B) last issued its earnings results on September 14th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter. (LEN.B) has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.0. (LEN.B) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN (LEN.B)? (NYSE:LEN.B)

Wall Street analysts have given (LEN.B) a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but (LEN.B) wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

.

DAILY JOURNAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:DJCO)

HOW HAS DAILY JOURNAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal’s stock was trading at $202.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DJCO shares have increased by 55.9% and is now trading at $315.20.

SUPERCOM EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SPCB)

HOW HAS SUPERCOM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom’s stock was trading at $0.49 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SPCB shares have increased by 124.5% and is now trading at $1.10.

TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TRCH)

HOW HAS TORCHLIGHT ENERGY RESOURCES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:TRCH)

Torchlight Energy Resources’ stock was trading at $0.45 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TRCH stock has increased by 8.9% and is now trading at $0.49.