CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:CSBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Champions Oncology has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Champions Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHAMPIONS ONCOLOGY’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Champions Oncology’s stock was trading at $4.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CSBR stock has increased by 129.6% and is now trading at $11.41.

ACCENTURE (NYSE:ACN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture last announced its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business earned $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. Its revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Accenture has generated $7.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7. Accenture has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACCENTURE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture’s stock was trading at $165.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ACN shares have increased by 61.3% and is now trading at $266.25.

AVALON GLOBOCARE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AVCO)

HOW HAS AVALON GLOBOCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AVCO)

Avalon GloboCare’s stock was trading at $1.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AVCO shares have increased by 9.3% and is now trading at $1.17.

WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries last issued its quarterly earnings results on December 18th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.68. The business earned $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.54 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Winnebago Industries has generated $3.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.4.

HOW HAS WINNEBAGO INDUSTRIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries’ stock was trading at $36.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WGO stock has increased by 71.7% and is now trading at $62.67.