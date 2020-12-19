MTS SYSTEMS (NASDAQ:MTSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.30 million. Its revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. MTS Systems has generated $2.44 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.4. MTS Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MTS SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MTSC)

MTS Systems’ stock was trading at $28.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MTSC stock has increased by 102.2% and is now trading at $58.25.

RELAY THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:RLAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 12th, 2020. The reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $2.66. Relay Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Relay Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RELAY THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RLAY)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Relay Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Relay Therapeutics stock.

HOW HAS MICROBOT MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:MBOT)

Microbot Medical’s stock was trading at $6.38 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBOT shares have increased by 14.9% and is now trading at $7.33.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN VIRNETX? (NYSE:VHC)

