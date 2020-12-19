HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HEXO)

HEXO last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. HEXO has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year.

IS HEXO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HEXO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HEXO in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” HEXO stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HEXO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES (NYSE:UBP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.6. Urstadt Biddle Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS URSTADT BIDDLE PROPERTIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties’ stock was trading at $14.39 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, UBP stock has decreased by 18.6% and is now trading at $11.71.

NUZEE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NUZE)

CARNIVAL CO. & (NYSE:CUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & last announced its earnings data on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CUK shares have decreased by 9.6% and is now trading at $18.36.