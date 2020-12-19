COUNTERPATH (NASDAQ:CPAH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath last released its quarterly earnings data on September 10th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter. CounterPath has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.1. CounterPath has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COUNTERPATH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CPAH)

CounterPath’s stock was trading at $3.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CPAH stock has increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $3.41.

JABIL (NYSE:JBL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.8. Jabil has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, March 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JABIL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil’s stock was trading at $27.31 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, JBL stock has increased by 55.4% and is now trading at $42.43.

F-STAR THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FSTX)

IS F-STAR THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FSTX)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for F-star Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” F-star Therapeutics stock.

TUSCAN EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:THCB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TUSCAN? (NASDAQ:THCB)

Wall Street analysts have given Tuscan a "N/A" rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market.

