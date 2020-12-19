COOTEK (CAYMAN) (NYSE:CTK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) last released its quarterly earnings results on December 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. CooTek (Cayman) has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. CooTek (Cayman) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COOTEK (CAYMAN)’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman)’s stock was trading at $6.54 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CTK shares have decreased by 51.1% and is now trading at $3.20.

WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES (NYSE:WOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.27. Worthington Industries has generated $2.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.9. Worthington Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORTHINGTON INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries’ stock was trading at $25.68 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WOR shares have increased by 91.2% and is now trading at $49.11.

PHAROL, SGPS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

HOW HAS PHAROL, SGPS’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (OTCMKTS:PTGCY)

Pharol, SGPS’s stock was trading at $0.0760 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PTGCY stock has increased by 90.8% and is now trading at $0.1450.

GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GNUS)

HOW HAS GENIUS BRANDS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:GNUS)

Genius Brands International’s stock was trading at $0.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GNUS stock has increased by 554.2% and is now trading at $1.57.