URANIUM ENERGY (NYSE:UEC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:UEC)

Uranium Energy last announced its earnings data on December 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Uranium Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS URANIUM ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:UEC)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Uranium Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Uranium Energy stock.

BLUE BIRD (NASDAQ:BLBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird last posted its earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Blue Bird has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.8. Blue Bird has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUE BIRD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird’s stock was trading at $14.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BLBD shares have increased by 14.4% and is now trading at $16.99.

REZOLUTE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:RZLT)

HOW HAS REZOLUTE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute’s stock was trading at $0.0820 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RZLT stock has increased by 20,009.8% and is now trading at $16.49.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS (NYSE:DRI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants last released its quarterly earnings data on December 18th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm earned $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Darden Restaurants has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS DARDEN RESTAURANTS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants’ stock was trading at $70.21 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DRI shares have increased by 65.4% and is now trading at $116.16.