U.S. GOLD (NASDAQ:USAU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold last released its quarterly earnings results on September 11th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Gold has generated ($3.17) earnings per share over the last year. U.S. Gold has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS U.S. GOLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold’s stock was trading at $0.5289 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USAU shares have increased by 2,250.2% and is now trading at $12.43.

GENERAL MILLS (NYSE:GIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills last issued its earnings results on December 16th, 2020. The reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has generated $3.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.9. General Mills has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GENERAL MILLS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GIS)

General Mills’ stock was trading at $52.87 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GIS stock has increased by 12.4% and is now trading at $59.40.

FFBW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:FFBW)

HOW HAS FFBW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FFBW)

FFBW’s stock was trading at $8.97 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FFBW stock has increased by 8.9% and is now trading at $9.77.

BROOGE ENERGY EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BROG)

IS BROOGE ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BROG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brooge Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Brooge Energy stock.