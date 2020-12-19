EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP last issued its earnings data on December 13th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. EZCORP has generated $0.90 earnings per share over the last year. EZCORP has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EZCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EZPW)

EZCORP’s stock was trading at $4.24 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, EZPW stock has increased by 8.3% and is now trading at $4.59.

ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AEY)

HOW HAS ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:AEY)

ADDvantage Technologies Group’s stock was trading at $2.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, AEY stock has increased by 26.8% and is now trading at $3.31.

METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:METX)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN METEN EDTECHX EDUCATION GROUP? (NASDAQ:METX)

Wall Street analysts have given Meten EdtechX Education Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Meten EdtechX Education Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

.

GLOBAL BLUE GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:GB)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN GLOBAL BLUE GROUP? (NYSE:GB)

Wall Street analysts have given Global Blue Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Global Blue Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

.