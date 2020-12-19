ESSA PHARMA (NASDAQ:EPIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. ESSA Pharma has generated ($1.46) earnings per share over the last year. ESSA Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ESSA PHARMA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma’s stock was trading at $4.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EPIX stock has increased by 96.6% and is now trading at $8.00.

STEELCASE (NYSE:SCS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase last posted its quarterly earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm earned $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Steelcase has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Steelcase has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS STEELCASE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase’s stock was trading at $13.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCS stock has increased by 1.3% and is now trading at $13.60.

SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:EYES)

HOW HAS SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:EYES)

Second Sight Medical Products’ stock was trading at $3.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EYES shares have decreased by 52.7% and is now trading at $1.67.

GENCOR INDUSTRIES EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:GENC)

HOW HAS GENCOR INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries’ stock was trading at $10.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GENC shares have increased by 16.8% and is now trading at $12.00.