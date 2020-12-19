THE TORO (NYSE:TTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro last released its quarterly earnings data on December 15th, 2020. The reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company earned $841 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. Its revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Toro has generated $3.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. The Toro has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE TORO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TTC)

The Toro’s stock was trading at $69.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TTC stock has increased by 36.3% and is now trading at $94.80.

CALAMP (NASDAQ:CAMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp last announced its earnings data on December 16th, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $88.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CalAmp has generated $0.15 earnings per share over the last year. CalAmp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CALAMP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CAMP)

CalAmp’s stock was trading at $6.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CAMP stock has increased by 58.9% and is now trading at $9.69.

INVIVO THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:NVIV)

HOW HAS INVIVO THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:NVIV)

InVivo Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $1.60 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NVIV shares have decreased by 61.3% and is now trading at $0.62.

OFS CREDIT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:OCCI)

HOW HAS OFS CREDIT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:OCCI)

OFS Credit’s stock was trading at $13.26 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OCCI stock has decreased by 4.2% and is now trading at $12.70.