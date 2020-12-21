Earnings results for Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Analyst Opinion on Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Anavex Life Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 108.26%. The high price target for AVXL is $17.00 and the low price target for AVXL is $8.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Anavex Life Sciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.60, Anavex Life Sciences has a forecasted upside of 108.3% from its current price of $6.05. Anavex Life Sciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. Anavex Life Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

In the past three months, Anavex Life Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.30% of the stock of Anavex Life Sciences is held by insiders. Only 19.33% of the stock of Anavex Life Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL



Earnings for Anavex Life Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.51) to ($0.48) per share. The P/E ratio of Anavex Life Sciences is -14.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Anavex Life Sciences is -14.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Anavex Life Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 15.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here