Earnings results for Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.62. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Analyst Opinion on Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Calavo Growers in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.05%. The high price target for CVGW is $85.00 and the low price target for CVGW is $53.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Calavo Growers pays a meaningful dividend of 1.55%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Calavo Growers has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Calavo Growers is 38.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Calavo Growers will have a dividend payout ratio of 39.66% next year. This indicates that Calavo Growers will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW)

In the past three months, Calavo Growers insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of Calavo Growers is held by insiders. 79.16% of the stock of Calavo Growers is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW



Earnings for Calavo Growers are expected to grow by 59.34% in the coming year, from $1.82 to $2.90 per share. The P/E ratio of Calavo Growers is -86.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Calavo Growers has a P/B Ratio of 4.44. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

