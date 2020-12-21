Earnings results for CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

Cel-Sci Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

Analyst Opinion on CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

There is not enough analysis data for CEL-SCI.

Dividend Strength: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

CEL-SCI does not currently pay a dividend. CEL-SCI does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM)

In the past three months, CEL-SCI insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.60% of the stock of CEL-SCI is held by insiders. Only 30.31% of the stock of CEL-SCI is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM



The P/E ratio of CEL-SCI is -16.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of CEL-SCI is -16.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CEL-SCI has a P/B Ratio of 87.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here