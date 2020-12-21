Earnings results for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Enerpac Tool Group last issued its earnings data on September 30th, 2020. The reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $111.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.51 million. Enerpac Tool Group has generated $0.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,283.3.

Analyst Opinion on Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Enerpac Tool Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 25.47%. The high price target for EPAC is $17.00 and the low price target for EPAC is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Enerpac Tool Group has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Enerpac Tool Group has a forecasted downside of 25.5% from its current price of $22.81. Enerpac Tool Group has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group has a dividend yield of 0.18%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Enerpac Tool Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 22.22%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Enerpac Tool Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 4.76% next year. This indicates that Enerpac Tool Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

In the past three months, Enerpac Tool Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.69% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by insiders. 80.14% of the stock of Enerpac Tool Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC



Earnings for Enerpac Tool Group are expected to grow by 52.73% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 2,283.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.92. The P/E ratio of Enerpac Tool Group is 2,283.28, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.49. Enerpac Tool Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.80. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

