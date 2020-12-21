Earnings results for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.58.

FactSet Research Systems last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.74 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.0. FactSet Research Systems has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, December 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FactSet Research Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $290.30, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.35%. The high price target for FDS is $315.00 and the low price target for FDS is $240.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FactSet Research Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.58, and is based on no buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $290.30, FactSet Research Systems has a forecasted downside of 16.3% from its current price of $347.03. FactSet Research Systems has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. FactSet Research Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 28.33%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, FactSet Research Systems will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.37% next year. This indicates that FactSet Research Systems will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

In the past three months, FactSet Research Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $6,064,485.00 in company stock. Only 0.74% of the stock of FactSet Research Systems is held by insiders. 92.58% of the stock of FactSet Research Systems is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS



Earnings for FactSet Research Systems are expected to grow by 5.99% in the coming year, from $11.02 to $11.68 per share. The P/E ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 35.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.92. The P/E ratio of FactSet Research Systems is 35.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 36.77. FactSet Research Systems has a PEG Ratio of 3.75. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. FactSet Research Systems has a P/B Ratio of 14.71. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

