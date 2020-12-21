Earnings results for (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A)

Heico Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A)

There is not enough analysis data for (HEI.A).

Dividend Strength: (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A)

(HEI.A) has a dividend yield of 0.13%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. (HEI.A) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A)

In the past three months, (HEI.A) insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 9.76% of the stock of (HEI.A) is held by insiders. 40.36% of the stock of (HEI.A) is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of (HEI.A) (NYSE:HEI.A



The P/E ratio of (HEI.A) is 48.84, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.92. The P/E ratio of (HEI.A) is 48.84, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 89.45. (HEI.A) has a P/B Ratio of 9.53. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here