Earnings results for HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Heico Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Analyst Opinion on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HEICO in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $110.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 17.27%. The high price target for HEI is $143.00 and the low price target for HEI is $70.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

HEICO has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $110.11, HEICO has a forecasted downside of 17.3% from its current price of $133.09. HEICO has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO has a dividend yield of 0.12%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. HEICO has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of HEICO is 6.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, HEICO will have a dividend payout ratio of 7.27% next year. This indicates that HEICO will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

In the past three months, HEICO insiders have sold 1,881.09% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $108,988.00 in company stock and sold $2,159,155.00 in company stock. Only 8.56% of the stock of HEICO is held by insiders. Only 25.60% of the stock of HEICO is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of HEICO (NYSE:HEI



Earnings for HEICO are expected to decrease by -3.08% in the coming year, from $2.27 to $2.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HEICO is 54.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.92. The P/E ratio of HEICO is 54.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 89.45. HEICO has a PEG Ratio of 7.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HEICO has a P/B Ratio of 10.56. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

