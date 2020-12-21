Earnings results for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/21/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Leslie’s in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.10, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.78%. The high price target for LESL is $26.00 and the low price target for LESL is $20.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s does not currently pay a dividend. Leslie’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

In the past three months, Leslie’s insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $166,634,910.00 in company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL



Earnings for Leslie’s are expected to grow by 65.52% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.48 per share. Leslie’s has a PEG Ratio of 1.33. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

