Earnings results for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA)

There is not enough analysis data for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition.

Dividend Strength: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA)

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA)

In the past three months, Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,084,886.00 in company stock. Only 20.00% of the stock of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition is held by insiders. 70.15% of the stock of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition (NASDAQ:SAMA



Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition has a P/B Ratio of 41.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

