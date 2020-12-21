Earnings results for SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.43.

Analyst Opinion on SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

There is not enough analysis data for SIFCO Industries.

Dividend Strength: SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

SIFCO Industries does not currently pay a dividend. SIFCO Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF)

In the past three months, SIFCO Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.27% of the stock of SIFCO Industries is held by insiders. Only 19.61% of the stock of SIFCO Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF



The P/E ratio of SIFCO Industries is 3.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.92. The P/E ratio of SIFCO Industries is 3.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 89.45. SIFCO Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

