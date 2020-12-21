Earnings results for Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.56.

Analyst Opinion on Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

There is not enough analysis data for Technical Communications.

Dividend Strength: Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

Technical Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Technical Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO)

In the past three months, Technical Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 24.30% of the stock of Technical Communications is held by insiders. Only 1.36% of the stock of Technical Communications is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO



The P/E ratio of Technical Communications is -25.06, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Technical Communications has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

