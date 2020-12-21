Earnings results for VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC is estimated to report earnings on 12/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

There is not enough analysis data for VivoPower International.

Dividend Strength: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International does not currently pay a dividend. VivoPower International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

In the past three months, VivoPower International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.75% of the stock of VivoPower International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR



VivoPower International has a P/B Ratio of 5.43. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

