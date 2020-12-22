Earnings results for Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

There is not enough analysis data for Ark Restaurants.

Dividend Strength: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants does not currently pay a dividend. Ark Restaurants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

In the past three months, Ark Restaurants insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 41.19% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 19.58% of the stock of Ark Restaurants is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR



The P/E ratio of Ark Restaurants is -15.16, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Ark Restaurants has a P/B Ratio of 1.19. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

