Earnings results for CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax Inc is expected* to report earnings on 12/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.11. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.04.

CarMax last released its quarterly earnings results on September 24th, 2020. The reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. CarMax has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. CarMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for CarMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $103.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.13%. The high price target for KMX is $130.00 and the low price target for KMX is $73.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

CarMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 12 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $103.60, CarMax has a forecasted upside of 3.1% from its current price of $100.46. CarMax has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax does not currently pay a dividend. CarMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CarMax (NYSE:KMX)

In the past three months, CarMax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.99% of the stock of CarMax is held by insiders. 96.27% of the stock of CarMax is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of CarMax (NYSE:KMX



Earnings for CarMax are expected to grow by 38.54% in the coming year, from $4.10 to $5.68 per share. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 24.15, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.88. The P/E ratio of CarMax is 24.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 35.27. CarMax has a PEG Ratio of 1.95. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. CarMax has a P/B Ratio of 4.35. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

