Earnings results for cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020.

Analyst Opinion on cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for cbdMD in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for cbdMD.

Dividend Strength: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

cbdMD does not currently pay a dividend. cbdMD does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD)

In the past three months, cbdMD insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 32.30% of the stock of cbdMD is held by insiders. Only 9.72% of the stock of cbdMD is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of cbdMD (NYSE:YCBD



Earnings for cbdMD are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.72) to ($0.08) per share. cbdMD has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

