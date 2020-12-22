Earnings results for Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.18. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.27.

Cintas last released its quarterly earnings data on September 23rd, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.65. The firm earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has generated $8.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.4. Cintas has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cintas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $302.56, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.59%. The high price target for CTAS is $405.00 and the low price target for CTAS is $175.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Cintas has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.27, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $302.56, Cintas has a forecasted downside of 12.6% from its current price of $346.13. Cintas has been the subject of 6 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas has a dividend yield of 0.99%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Cintas has been increasing its dividend for 36 years. The dividend payout ratio of Cintas is 43.28%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Cintas will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.60% next year. This indicates that Cintas will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

In the past three months, Cintas insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,034,008.00 in company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Cintas is held by insiders. 61.68% of the stock of Cintas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS



Earnings for Cintas are expected to grow by 5.73% in the coming year, from $9.07 to $9.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 40.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.88. The P/E ratio of Cintas is 40.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.36. Cintas has a PEG Ratio of 3.99. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Cintas has a P/B Ratio of 11.13. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

