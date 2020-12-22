Earnings results for CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.08.

Analyst Opinion on CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

There is not enough analysis data for CSP.

Dividend Strength: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP does not currently pay a dividend. CSP does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

In the past three months, CSP insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.10% of the stock of CSP is held by insiders. Only 29.30% of the stock of CSP is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI



The P/E ratio of CSP is -16.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. CSP has a P/B Ratio of 1.02. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

