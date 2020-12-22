Earnings results for Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space and Communications, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Loral Space & Communications Inc..

Dividend Strength: Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Loral Space & Communications Inc. does not currently pay a dividend. Loral Space & Communications Inc. does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

In the past three months, Loral Space & Communications Inc. insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 40.60% of the stock of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 84.28% of the stock of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL



The P/E ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.89. The P/E ratio of Loral Space & Communications Inc. is 16.02, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 83.93. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a P/B Ratio of 1.79. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

