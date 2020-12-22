Earnings results for Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 12/22/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Nov 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Neogen last announced its quarterly earnings results on September 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company earned $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.79 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Neogen has generated $1.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.0. Neogen has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neogen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $81.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.22%. The high price target for NEOG is $88.00 and the low price target for NEOG is $75.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Neogen has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.33, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $81.50, Neogen has a forecasted upside of 1.2% from its current price of $80.52. Neogen has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen does not currently pay a dividend. Neogen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

In the past three months, Neogen insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $4,258,543.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Neogen is held by insiders. 88.44% of the stock of Neogen is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG



Earnings for Neogen are expected to grow by 7.26% in the coming year, from $1.24 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 70.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.85. The P/E ratio of Neogen is 70.02, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 31.97. Neogen has a PEG Ratio of 6.43. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Neogen has a P/B Ratio of 5.85. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

