Earnings results for Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

There is not enough analysis data for Perma-Pipe International.

Dividend Strength: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

Perma-Pipe International does not currently pay a dividend. Perma-Pipe International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH)

In the past three months, Perma-Pipe International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of Perma-Pipe International is held by insiders. Only 32.08% of the stock of Perma-Pipe International is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH



The P/E ratio of Perma-Pipe International is -50.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Perma-Pipe International is -50.00, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Perma-Pipe International has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

