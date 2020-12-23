Earnings results for Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/23/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.32.

Analyst Opinion on Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Bridgeline Digital in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Bridgeline Digital.

Dividend Strength: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

Bridgeline Digital does not currently pay a dividend. Bridgeline Digital does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN)

In the past three months, Bridgeline Digital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.18% of the stock of Bridgeline Digital is held by insiders. Only 3.74% of the stock of Bridgeline Digital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN



Earnings for Bridgeline Digital are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.78) to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of Bridgeline Digital is -3.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Bridgeline Digital is -3.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Bridgeline Digital has a P/B Ratio of 2.46. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here