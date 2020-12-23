Earnings results for VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/23/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.21.

Analyst Opinion on VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for VOC Energy Trust.

Dividend Strength: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

VOC Energy Trust is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 13.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. VOC Energy Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)

In the past three months, VOC Energy Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.59% of the stock of VOC Energy Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC



The P/E ratio of VOC Energy Trust is 4.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.94. The P/E ratio of VOC Energy Trust is 4.57, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 21.20. VOC Energy Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.66. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

