Earnings results for Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Analyst Opinion on Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cemtrex in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 116.05%. The high price target for CETX is $3.50 and the low price target for CETX is $3.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex does not currently pay a dividend. Cemtrex does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX)

In the past three months, Cemtrex insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Cemtrex is held by insiders. Only 1.14% of the stock of Cemtrex is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX



Cemtrex has a P/B Ratio of 0.25. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

