Earnings results for Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

There is not enough analysis data for Cleveland BioLabs.

Dividend Strength: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

Cleveland BioLabs does not currently pay a dividend. Cleveland BioLabs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI)

In the past three months, Cleveland BioLabs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.03% of the stock of Cleveland BioLabs is held by insiders. Only 3.31% of the stock of Cleveland BioLabs is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI



Cleveland BioLabs has a P/B Ratio of 36.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

