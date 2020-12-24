Earnings results for KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group Limited is estimated to report earnings on 12/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

KBS Fashion Group last issued its quarterly earnings data on September 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $2.25 million during the quarter. KBS Fashion Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. KBS Fashion Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, December 24th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for KBS Fashion Group.

Dividend Strength: KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF)

KBS Fashion Group does not currently pay a dividend. KBS Fashion Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF)

In the past three months, KBS Fashion Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.78% of the stock of KBS Fashion Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of KBS Fashion Group (NASDAQ:KBSF



KBS Fashion Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.14. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

