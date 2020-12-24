Earnings results for Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/24/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 300.84%. The high price target for OTLK is $8.00 and the low price target for OTLK is $5.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Outlook Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.33, Outlook Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 300.8% from its current price of $1.58. Outlook Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Outlook Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Outlook Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

In the past three months, Outlook Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.00% of the stock of Outlook Therapeutics is held by insiders. Only 1.32% of the stock of Outlook Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK



Earnings for Outlook Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.84) to ($0.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Outlook Therapeutics is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Outlook Therapeutics is -1.26, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here