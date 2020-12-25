Earnings results for Carnival Co (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.79. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.62.

Carnival Co. & last posted its earnings data on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & has generated $4.40 earnings per share over the last year. Carnival Co. & has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 25th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

20 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Carnival Co. & in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.99, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 18.48%. The high price target for CCL is $32.00 and the low price target for CCL is $10.00. There are currently 5 sell ratings, 12 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Carnival Co. & has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.90, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 12 hold ratings, and 5 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.99, Carnival Co. & has a forecasted downside of 18.5% from its current price of $20.84. Carnival Co. & has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Carnival Co. & does not currently pay a dividend. Carnival Co. & does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Carnival Co. & insiders have sold 73,138.43% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $140,500.00 in company stock and sold $102,900,000.00 in company stock. Only 24.00% of the stock of Carnival Co. & is held by insiders. 52.19% of the stock of Carnival Co. & is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Carnival Co. & are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($7.30) to ($4.20) per share. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Carnival Co. & is -2.03, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Carnival Co. & has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

