Earnings results for Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.28.

Analyst Opinion on Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

There is not enough analysis data for Eros STX Global.

Dividend Strength: Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global does not currently pay a dividend. Eros STX Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC)

In the past three months, Eros STX Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 29.73% of the stock of Eros STX Global is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC



The P/E ratio of Eros STX Global is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Eros STX Global is -0.49, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Eros STX Global has a P/B Ratio of 0.90. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

