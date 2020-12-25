Earnings results for InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

There is not enough analysis data for InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Dividend Strength: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a dividend yield of 1.05%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

In the past three months, InnSuites Hospitality Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 63.74% of the stock of InnSuites Hospitality Trust is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.41% of the stock of InnSuites Hospitality Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT



InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a P/B Ratio of 3.03. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

