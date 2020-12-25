Earnings results for Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

Analyst Opinion on Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luminar Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.89%. The high price target for LAZR is $41.00 and the low price target for LAZR is $30.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luminar Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, Luminar Technologies has a forecasted upside of 8.9% from its current price of $33.06. Luminar Technologies has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. Luminar Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

In the past three months, Luminar Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.18% of the stock of Luminar Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR



Earnings for Luminar Technologies are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.20) to ($0.25) per share. Luminar Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 300.55. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

