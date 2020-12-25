Earnings results for Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.26.

Taylor Devices last announced its quarterly earnings data on September 25th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $5.76 million during the quarter. Taylor Devices has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.4. Taylor Devices has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, December 25th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

There is not enough analysis data for Taylor Devices.

Dividend Strength: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

Taylor Devices does not currently pay a dividend. Taylor Devices does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

In the past three months, Taylor Devices insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.65% of the stock of Taylor Devices is held by insiders. Only 17.91% of the stock of Taylor Devices is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD



The P/E ratio of Taylor Devices is 12.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.15. The P/E ratio of Taylor Devices is 12.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 37.99. Taylor Devices has a P/B Ratio of 0.88. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

