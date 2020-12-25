Earnings results for Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/25/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.75.

Analyst Opinion on Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Xenetic Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.74%. The high price target for XBIO is $2.50 and the low price target for XBIO is $2.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Xenetic Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.25, Xenetic Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 2.7% from its current price of $2.19. Xenetic Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Xenetic Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

In the past three months, Xenetic Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.20% of the stock of Xenetic Biosciences is held by insiders. Only 3.19% of the stock of Xenetic Biosciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO



Earnings for Xenetic Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.74) to ($0.30) per share. Xenetic Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 0.77. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

