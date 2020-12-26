FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS (NYSE:FDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems last posted its earnings results on December 20th, 2020. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The business earned $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. FactSet Research Systems has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.9. FactSet Research Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems’ stock was trading at $254.93 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FDS shares have increased by 28.4% and is now trading at $327.43.

CARMAX (NYSE:KMX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax last issued its earnings results on December 21st, 2020. The reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Its revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. CarMax has generated $5.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.2. CarMax has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CARMAX’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax’s stock was trading at $76.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, KMX shares have increased by 21.1% and is now trading at $92.30.

CARNIVAL CO. & (NYSE:CUK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. & last issued its earnings data on October 13th, 2020. The reported ($2.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business earned $31 million during the quarter. Carnival Co. & has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CARNIVAL CO. &’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CUK)

Carnival Co. &’s stock was trading at $20.32 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CUK stock has decreased by 11.5% and is now trading at $17.99.

HOW HAS FUTURE FINTECH GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Future FinTech Group’s stock was trading at $0.8241 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FTFT shares have increased by 124.5% and is now trading at $1.85.